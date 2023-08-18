Mobility Worldwide hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Columbia facility

Mobility Worldwide volunteer Carl Yager operates a milling machine Thursday at the Mel and Barbara West Cart Center. The machine was donated by State Fair Community College to help Mobility Worldwide make mobility carts for those in need.
Sewing machines sit ready for repair or donation Thursday at the Mel and Barbara West Cart Center in Columbia. In addition to mobility carts, Mobility Worldwide sends sewing machines across the globe to people in need.
Mobility Worldwide volunteers Mike Currier, left, and Wayne Dykstra build the frames of mobility carts Thursday at the Mel and Barbara West Cart Center in Columbia. The organization produce 45 carts a week in Columbia, with more carts and materials being made in other locations.
Mobility Worldwide, an organization that manufactures mobility carts for people in need, held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate their new Columbia facility.
The public was invited to tour its workshops and learn about the organization’s mission and operations. The facility houses workshops and construction materials. Mobility Worldwide’s team of volunteers answered questions and encouraged attendees to sign up to volunteer for a good cause. During the ceremony, the organization’s 99-year-old founder, Mel West, held the scissors.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability.
