Columbia City Council on Monday asked City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to look into potential solutions for a growing issue regarding model planes disturbing residential life.
The council heard discussion on this issue that brought residents of the Longview neighborhood to a council meeting for a second time.
The Mid-Missouri Radio Control Association (MMRCA) has been celebrating model aviation thanks to a 2017 agreement with the city that allows it to use a portion of city-owned land near the water treatment plant to fly remote control airplanes for recreational purposes.
These purposes include the charity events that MMRCA President Mark Johnston spoke to City Council members about Monday, as well as general interest events.
"During our events, we have introduced hundreds of spectators of all ages to the world of model aviation," Johnston said. "It's a great opportunity for our youth to see science, technology, engineering and math all brought together to create flight."
But members of the Longview community also spoke and asked, "at what cost?"
Kathleen Dolan, a member of the Longview Neighborhood Association, says the model planes are doing more harm than good.
"We have 77 people who are saying that the noise is unnecessary, disturbing and is affecting the comfort, health, peace, safety and quality of life, inside and outside our own backyards," said Dolan, handing over a petition asking the council to help resolve the matter.
Dolan said that in using the terminology, "remote control airplanes," the agreement understated how large these planes actually are. Some are allowed to use jet engines, according to the agreement.
"When I was on the board, complaints were coming in and we had never been contacted by (the MMRCA)," Dolan said. "So we assumed they were just small (planes)."
According to Johnston, the model planes have a wingspan of 6 feet.
Councilperson Ian Thomas amplified Dolan's point of a lack of contact from the MMRCA.
"The residents of walking neighborhoods have, it seems to me, been denied due process," Thomas said.
Mayor Brian Treece disagreed.
"My understanding is this neighborhood is more than half-a-mile away from this location. They would not have been within that feet of distance (for notification)," said Treece.
In a memo, Thomas said that possible city actions include modifying the agreement to restrict where model planes can fly and suspending or terminating the agreement.
The council left the next course of action up to the city manager's office, in hopes of finding a productive solution.
Suggestions ranged from moving the club to a new location, further limiting the hours they can operate or taking steps to document who is flying the planes and when.
Neighborhood residents and members of the club both committed to Seewood that they would meet with city staff in an effort to try to work out a solution.