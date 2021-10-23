Moderna and J&J booster shots are now available to eligible Missourians, the state Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the COVID-19 shots Thursday, allowing people to mix and match any of the vaccines now approved for use.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services set up these guidelines to help people determine their eligibility for the Pfizer or Moderna boosters:
• Original shots were completed at least six months ago;
• Are 65 years and older;
• Age 18+ and living in long-term care settings;
• Age 18+ with underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
For those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those 18 and older who were vaccinated at least two months ago.
COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available. Individuals do not need to get a booster shot at the same location where they received their initial series, the DHSS announced.
Those seeking a booster shot can visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a nearby provider to schedule an appointment or locate a walk-in clinic.
Individuals can get the flu shot at the same time they receive the booster shot. Flu vaccines are recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older. Find a flu shot near you at MOStopsFlu.com.