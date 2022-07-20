An 18-mile stretch of Interstate 70 is being evaluated for improvement, and members of the public are able to voice their opinions at a public hearing Thursday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is conducting a study on the stretch of I-70 that crosses through Boone County from just east of Route BB (Exit 115) to just east of Route Z (Exit 133).
MoDOT invites public feedback on the study and potential alternatives at an in-person public information meeting Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC), as well as in an online comment form. At the open house-style meeting, attendees can view project materials and potential alternatives, as well as speak with the study team.
The study aims to identify issues and ways to improve aging infrastructure within the corridor, according to MoDOT's website. This includes the I-70/U.S. 63 connector as well as interstate crossings at:
- Boone County Routes J and O: Possible alternatives include reconstructing the diamond interchange with longer ramps and improving the north and south outer roads.
- U.S. Route 40: Possible alternatives include realigning to remove the skew and tying Route 40 into Route UU or into Sugar Creek Road.
- Stadium Boulevard: Possible alternatives include capacity improvements at the westbound off ramp and lengthening the merging distances on the eastbound on ramp.
- Business Loop 70: Possible alternatives include providing a dedicated right-turn lane.
- Providence/Rangeline Road: Possible alternatives include adding collector-distributor roads and a new interchange at Parker.
- East St. Charles Road: Possible alternatives include widening the bridge over I-70 and realigning the outer road.
- I-70/U.S. 63 Connector: Possible alternatives include a flyover ramp, diverging diamond interchange and additional through and turn lanes.
- Boone County Route Z: Possible alternatives include improving the ramps and lengthening the merge distances.
MoDOT, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, is currently reevaluating the Environmental Impact Statement that was completed over 15 years ago. The process reviews the environmental impact categories to ensure any recent changes to the corridor are represented in the study, according to MoDOT's website.
The primary objectives, according to MoDOT's website, currently include:
- Determine which previous options are still valid and which no longer meet the needs.
- Reevaluate potential impacts of the preferred alternatives and determine what may have changed.
- Communicate with stakeholders.
- Prepare project to move forward into design stage.
The reevaluation documents are anticipated to be approved by the end of 2022.