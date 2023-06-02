MoDOT officials said Friday they cannot predict when replacement work on the Bonne Femme Creek bridge on Route 163 will be completed.
Construction on the replacement bridge stopped in late April because a cave was discovered underneath the bridge.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
MoDOT officials said Friday they cannot predict when replacement work on the Bonne Femme Creek bridge on Route 163 will be completed.
Construction on the replacement bridge stopped in late April because a cave was discovered underneath the bridge.
MoDOT closed the bridge for construction on April 10 and the work was expected to be completed on Aug. 4.
Kirsten Munck, the MoDOT area engineer on the project, said in a phone interview that MoDOT is collecting information and coordinating its approach with several agencies so it is difficult to provide a new project timeline.
A cave being discovered during construction is not uncommon, Munck said, although she previously has not seen a cave being discovered in the central district.
It has happened on other projects MoDOT throughout the state, she said.
Munck said she was not present on the construction site when the cave was discovered but it was "quite a surprise." An environmental survey of the site had been conducted before any construction.
Before the cave was discovered, Munck said it was a typical project. The project included removing the old bridge, putting a new bridge in its place and opening the road back up.
Once the cave was discovered, Munck said MoDOT needed to stop and take a step back and re-evaluate the project.
At that point, she said, the environmental staff of MoDOT was pulled into the project to ensure that anything constructed moving forward would be environmentally compliant .
The construction is upstream of Devil's Icebox so it can impact anything downstream.
MoDOT is working with partner agencies to analyze the data and make sure that they are able to move forward with where the bridge was planned to go, Munck said.
The ongoing construction of the bridge has led to detours for those using Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road), with traffic being re-directed along Nifong Boulevard and U.S. 63.
These detours have had an effect on businesses such as Strawberry Hill Farms and Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center.
Strawberry Hill Farms regularly closes during the summer season so it will not be impacted during the summer.
Steven Sapp, who owns Strawberry Hill Farms with his wife, said he is concerned about the construction for the fall season because he is not sure when construction will be completed.
If the construction continues, Sapp said they will continue to have signs informing customers like they did during the spring season.
As a general resident, Sapp said it takes him longer to drive places because he regularly used the bridge.
Karen Grindler, director and founder of Cedar Creek, said their driveway has been harmed because of the wear and tear of drivers using the driveway to turn around once they see the bridge is closed.
Grindler also has some property on the other side of the bridge and she said construction has turned a two-minute drive into a 20-minute drive.
Munck said the MoDOT website has the most updated information on the project: www.modot.org/boone-county-route-163-bonne-femme-creek-bridge-replacement.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.