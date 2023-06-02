Westbound I-70 traffic will begin using the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport beginning June 16, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday.

This will be the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge constructed as part of the Rocheport Bridge project. It is being led by the design-build team from Lunda Construction Co., according to a MoDOT news release.

