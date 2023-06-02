Westbound I-70 traffic will begin using the new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport beginning June 16, the Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday.
This will be the first traffic to use the new westbound bridge constructed as part of the Rocheport Bridge project. It is being led by the design-build team from Lunda Construction Co., according to a MoDOT news release.
Travelers in both directions will face one lane-traffic during the changeover that weekend, the release said. The Route BB bridge over I-70 will also be demolished over this weekend for reconstruction.
The work will require the around-the-clock narrowing of I-70 to one lane and rerouting of I-70 traffic at Exit 115 from 7 p.m. June 16 through 5 a.m. June 19. Motorists should expect delays, MoDOT said.
The news release provided the following details of the traffic impacts:
- Eastbound I-70 will narrow to one lane as traffic crosses and exits the existing Rocheport Bridge. Drivers will be directed up and over the ramps at Exit 115 and back onto I-70 eastbound into two lanes.
- Westbound I-70 will be narrowed to one lane as travelers approach Exit 115. Motorists will go over the on/off ramps and continue onto the newly constructed westbound Rocheport Bridge, where they will be able to use both lanes.
Route BB bridge replacement impacts, June 16–late October:
- Eastbound traffic on I-70 will not be able to use Exit 115 to access Route BB.
- Route BB traffic will not be able to access eastbound I-70 at the overpass.
- A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. 40 and Route J (Exit 117).
More information on the project involving the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport can be found at modot.org/RocheportBridge.
