Construction continues on the westbound bridge

Construction continues Saturday on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport. The bridge is expected to be completed by mid-June, with the eastbound bridge on schedule for completion in December 2024. 

 Kevin Utz

The westbound Rocheport Bridge on Interstate 70 will be open for drivers by the middle of June, according to an update from the Missouri Department of Transportation. 

MoDOT announced the news in its monthly Superintendent Talk, which provides regular updates on the bridge construction project. That project began in late 2021 and remains on schedule to be finished in December 2024.

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Assistant city editor, Summer 2023. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)