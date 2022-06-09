The Missouri Department of Transportation shared proposed improvements to the interchange of Route 63 and Grindstone Parkway in an open house style hearing at New Haven Elementary School Thursday evening.
The primary improvement proposed is the addition of a new ramp on the eastbound side to increase capacity and reduce traffic congestion in the area, according to an FAQ sheet given at the hearing.
The improvements will also increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists according to the project web page.
MoDOT employees planted themselves near displays of construction maps, answering questions from groups of Columbia residents. Attendees were able to submit written and recorded oral statements.
Columbia resident Katie Goodrich said she uses the interchange every day when driving to work and hopes the potential changes will increase the safety of her commute.
“I’m looking forward to just having a smoother run and I see accidents all the time, people not being careful trying to cut in at the last minute,” Goodrich said. “So I’m hoping this will cut some of that down.”
Another Columbia resident, Richard Graham, said he finds the change to be necessary.
“It’s construction, you need to do it,” Graham said.
The construction is tentatively scheduled to start in early 2024 and finish in spring 2025 with costs expected to range from $8 to $9 million, according to the FAQ sheet offered at the hearing. An estimated 15 acres of land must be acquired to pursue the project and right of way acquisition plans will be available this fall.
In order for the new loop ramp to be implemented, a commuter lot located in the southeastern corner must be removed. MoDOT has not yet chosen a place for the lot’s relocation, according an informational flyer from the event.
“We will do our best to minimize any impacts to the traveling public,” Kirsten Munck, an area engineer for MoDOT, said.
Further information on the project, including construction maps, can be found on the project’s webpage. Citizens are also able to submit comments and concerns to the webpage until June 19.