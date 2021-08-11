In a YouTube video released Wednesday night, the Missouri Department of Transportation detailed plans for the construction of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.
The project will replace the current Missouri River bridge and reconstruct Route BB on its existing alignment, said MoDOT Project Director Brandi Baldwin. Both bridges should accommodate six lanes of traffic on I-70 in both directions.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for early October. MoDOT is projected to start shoulder and median night work within the next couple of weeks to widen the pavement west of the existing bridge and gain access to the river.
The construction will take place in two phases. During the first phase, which will take place from fall 2021 to late spring 2023, the new westbound Missouri River Bridge will be built to the north of the existing bridge.
During the second phase, which will take place from late spring 2023 to winter 2024, all traffic will be shifted to the new westbound bridge. The existing bridge will be demolished and a new eastbound bridge will be constructed.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected the Lunda Team in July to design and build the bridge.
Baldwin said in the presentation that the needs of the project come down to the safety and reliability of the corridor.
The video was originally supposed to be presented in a virtual meeting online but was cancelled due to technical difficulties. MoDOT will reschedule the meeting for a later time and asks that questions be sent to RocheportBridge@modot.mo.gov.