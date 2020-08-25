 On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said that it is seeking public comment about its plans to rehabilitate the U.S. 40 bridge in Boonville next year. 

According to a news release from MoDOT, the bridge, which crosses over the Missouri River, needs preventative maintenance in order to get the maximum amount of use out of it. Construction is set to begin in 2021 and is scheduled to take up to three months.

While the construction is going on, MoDOT says that U.S. 40 will have multiple lane closures and a reduced speed limit. Drivers will continue to be able to use the bridge throughout the duration of construction. The north end of the bridge, where the Katy Trail parallels U.S. 40, will be closed for up to one week.

This project is a part of Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program. The repairs for this bridge will cost $1.36 million.

A replacement of the I-70 bridge in the same area as the Boonville is set to begin in 2022. The Boonville bridge repairs are scheduled to be completed before work on the I-70 bridge begins.

Residents and travelers can share their thoughts on this project by submitting a comment.

