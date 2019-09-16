MoDOT seeks input on environmental study of I-70 bridge replacement
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public comments as part of its reevaluation process on a 2005 environmental assessment of the Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport.
Comments will be accepted by email to brandi.baldwin@modot.mo.gov, via phone calls to the department or through social media. The deadline for comments is Oct. 16, according to a news release.
The I-70 bridge was built in 1960 and was last rehabilitated in 1994. It is in dire need of replacement, according to previous Missourian reporting.
MoDOT initially proposed a $18 million rehabilitation plan earlier this year after voters rejected a higher fuel tax that could have been used as funding for a new bridge last general election. It terminated the plan after getting a federal grant of $81.2 million in July to help replace the bridge. Local governments, including Columbia, Boonville and Boone and Cooper counties, also collectively committed $4.2 million to the project.
MoDOT expects to wrap up the reevaluation process in February 2020 and start construction in 2021.
—Tran Nguyen