As a part of its building process, the Missouri Department of Transportation wants additional comment from users of the U.S. 63 and Interstate 70 interchange.
The public is invited to give input Wednesday at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a news release from MoDOT.
The department hopes to gather additional information about what motorists want to see change in the interchange. The potential designs were released in July and then presented in front of the Columbia City Council in September, where council members voiced their frustrations with the proposed designs, and claimed they may not solve the problems in the long-term.
MoDOT also wants to share what is planned under its Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, according to the release. The only planned projects that currently have funding are the U.S. 63/I-70 interchange and pavement reconditioning between Stadium Boulevard and the interchange along U.S. 63. The rest of the I-70 projects through Boone County are still being studied and don’t have timelines yet, but MoDOT expects to announce a timeline soon.
The public comment will be used to complete the Environmental Impact Statement, which should be finished by the end of the year, according to MoDOT. One of the proposed designs will then be chosen, and MoDOT will begin hiring design and construction firms as a part of the Design-Build process in early 2023.