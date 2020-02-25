The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an informational meeting about upcoming safety improvements to several intersections on U.S. 63 between Jefferson City and Columbia.
The meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 3 at the Southern Boone Primary School gymnasium in Ashland, according to a news release from MoDOT.
The priority of this project is to make it safer to turn on to and off of U.S. 63 by improving acceleration and deceleration lanes, said Adam Pulley, MoDOT central district communications manager.
An average of 30,000 vehicles use this section of road every day, according to the news release. This project was determined to be the best way to reduce crashes at intersections following a year-long traffic safety study. Pulley explained the study included traffic analysis and focus groups that included residents, property owners, highway patrol and more.
The budget of this project is $5 million, he said.
The project is scheduled to start in 2021, according to the news release. Locations being addressed include Angel Lane/Minor Hill Road, New Salem Lane, Loy Martin Road and Renz Farm Road intersections. If budget permits, the project will also include Claysville Road and or Westbrook Drive.