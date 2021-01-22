The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house for the replacement of the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The open house will discuss the construction, timeline and goals of the project, MoDOT said in a news release.
The 20-minute presentation will repeat over the course of the open house. Attendees will then have the opportunity to ask the project team questions about the construction.
The bridge near Rocheport is located just east of Columbia on I-70 when crossing the Missouri River. It dates back to 1960, and its condition is rated "poor" according to the MoDOT. MoDOT approximates the replacement cost to be $240 million.
Missouri received a grant from the federal Department of Transportation in 2019 to replace the four-lane bridge with a six-lane one south of the existing bridge. Since then, MoDOT has completed environmental testing and a geological study of the area.
MoDOT is searching for consultants and contractors for the project’s construction slated for winter 2021.