A soybean-based sealant, that the Missouri Department of Transportation hopes will help pavement last longer, will be tested on a section of U.S. 63 in northern Boone County, according to a Tuesday news release.
BioSpan Technologies of Washington, Missouri, and the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council are in a partnership with MoDOT to test the new sealant, known as RePlay. It targets cracks in the surface of payment to keep them from absorbing water, which can cause roads to deteriorate, according to the release.
The sealant will be applied to the northbound lanes of U.S. 63 about a mile north of Highway 124. Single-lane closures will be in place while the sealant is being applied and while it dries over the span of about half an hour.
Crews will also apply the sealant Wednesday morning on an eastbound section of U.S. 54 about two miles north of the Highway 17 interchange near Eugene.