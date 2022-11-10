Kevin Perkins had just come to “get his exercise on” one evening last week at the Activity and Recreation Center when he noticed the Missouri Department of Transportation holding a public meeting there.
Seeing that the meeting was about MoDOT’s proposed improvements to the U.S. 63 and I-70 interchange, Perkins decided to stay and share his own experiences with the “very confusing” intersection of the two highways.
Confusion and congestion were among the top complaints about the current state of the intersection from residents who attended the meeting. It was the latest step in the lengthy process of winning approval for a planned fix.
On the project’s website, MoDOT says its proposed improvements would enhance safety and accommodate current and future traffic volumes.
The current preferred plan for the intersection includes:
- Flyover ramps at northbound U.S. 63 to westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70 to southbound U.S. 63.
- A
- which MoDOT says will make left-hand turns safer.
- An additional intersection at Conley to U.S. 63.
- Improvements at Clark Lane and U.S. 63.
- Improvements at Business Loop 70 and Conley.
- Pavement improvements on Stadium Boulevard.
MoDOT estimates that with these changes, there will be a 17% reduction in all traffic through the interchange. The proposed improvements will be funded with about $190 million from the State Transportation Improvement Plan. But they are just part of a long laundry list of improvements MoDOT proposed for the I-70 corridor in a slide presentation prepared this summer; the rest remain unfunded.
People who came to the meeting were able to view displays detailing construction maps and proposed changes to the area and speak with MoDOT employees about the process moving forward. After the event, they were able to fill out comment cards or provide feedback online using MoDOT’s website.
Project planner Brandi Baldwin says this public input meeting is one of the final steps before MoDOT will be able to move on from the Environmental Impact Study phase of the project, which is expected to wrap up in late spring of 2023. Baldwin says that for her, a main priority of the study is to ensure that businesses near the interchange would remain accessible.
One business located near the interchange is looking forward to the improvements. Valorie Livingston, a practice manager at ProDental, said in a phone interview that many of the practice’s patients live outside of Columbia and travel here using the interchange for dental and medical care. She said she is constantly fielding calls from patients warning her that they are going to arrive late because of the traffic.
After the environmental study has finished, MoDOT will put out an open call for a design-build team, a contractor and designer who will work together to complete the project. Interested teams will work with MoDOT to submit proposals for how to improve the interchange using the results of the Environmental Impact Study, MoDOT’s current preferred alternative for the interchange and the community feedback.
“The alternative that we have, we think is a really good one, but what we’re gonna challenge them to do is get us an even better one so we have the best option possible for the state of Missouri,” said Baldwin.
Baldwin expects that MoDOT will have a design-build team selected by the beginning of 2024, and will be able to break ground on the improvements before the end of 2024.