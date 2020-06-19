On Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Stadium Boulevard, the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin changing the fiber cables that tie traffic signals around Columbia.
According to MoDOT, the utility work is part of a project that will help signals on state routes through the city have better communication, improving the traffic flow and the signals' timing.
The boost to the fiber will also help MoDOT respond to issues and make repairs faster and will allow them to manage the signals’ timing remotely.
Some traffic lanes and sidewalks will be closed for an undefined time period as the work is done. Drivers will be guided by signs through the work locations, and pedestrians are asked to find different routes.
The upgrade is expected to be over in Columbia by the end of the year.