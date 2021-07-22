Construction on Stadium Boulevard to improve the driving surface will impact entrance and exit ramps to Interstate 70 over several evenings in the coming week, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release Thursday.
On July 26 and 27, the I-70 eastbound exit ramp and westbound entrance ramp will be closed. Additionally, two of the three northbound lanes on Stadium Boulevard will be closed July 26, with only one northbound lane closed July 27.
On July 28 and 29, the I-70 westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp will be closed. Additionally, two of the three southbound lanes of Stadium Boulevard will be closed July 28, with only one southbound lane closed July 29.
Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m, according to the MoDot release. People on I-70 will be detoured around the Stadium Boulevard ramp closures via the West Boulevard interchange.