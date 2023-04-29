Molly's Miles has largest turnout since pre-pandemic years

Jennifer Ludwig runs past the “Memorial Mile” as part of the Molly’s Mile 10k and 5k run on Saturday in Columbia. The Memorial Mile includes the portraits and dates of when Missouri law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.
Molly’s Miles, an annual 5k/10k race in Columbia, had its highest participation since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.
The race, which honors Missouri officers who died in the line of duty, had about 1,040 participants. There were 940 people who came in person and 100 who attended virtually, said Bryana Larimer, vice president of Molly’s Miles.
Proceeds from the Molly’s Miles race benefit the Missouri chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors to fundraise for the officers’ families.
The race was held virtually in 2020 due to pandemic regulations, and participation decreased around that time, Larimer said. Molly’s Miles went back in person in 2021 but a virtual event is still available.
Larimer encourages participants to take advantage of the virtual option.
“Some people still participate virtually for their safety,” Larimer said. “There has been an increase in runners, and we are grateful that even though they can’t be on site, they can still honor with us.”
She said she appreciates the community coming together to honor officers who have died.
“I see everyone, families and friends running together,” Larimer said. “Everyone is one big family.”
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
