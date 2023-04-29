 Skip to main content
Molly's Miles has largest turnout since pre-pandemic years

Molly’s Miles, an annual 5k/10k race in Columbia, had its highest participation since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday.

The race, which honors Missouri officers who died in the line of duty, had about 1,040 participants. There were 940 people who came in person and 100 who attended virtually, said Bryana Larimer, vice president of Molly’s Miles.

Runners begin the Molly’s Miles 10K run on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Columbia. The 5k and 10k run is to honor fallen law enforcement officers, like Molly Bowden, a Columbia officer killed in a traffic stop in 2005.

Runners stand for the national anthem before the Molly’s Miles 5K and 10K run on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Columbia. This year, hundreds participated in the 5K, 10K and Virtual run.

Jennifer Ludwig runs past the “Memorial Mile” as part of the Molly’s Mile 10k and 5k run on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Columbia. The Memorial Mile includes the portraits and dates of when Missouri law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty.

Benjamin Sanchez, 4, looks for his parents running in the Molly’s Miles 5K and 10K run on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Columbia. Sanchez’s father is an officer in the MU police department.

