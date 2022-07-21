FILE: A monarch butterfly takes a drink of nectar from a flower

A monarch butterfly drinks nectar from a flower Sept. 27, 2021, in Columbia. Monarchs typically make a large-scale migration south every September.

 Ciara McCaskill/Missourian

The iconic monarch butterfly, which crosses Missouri every year during its annual migration to central Mexico, was listed Thursday as an endangered species.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the world’s authority on biological diversity, added the monarch butterfly to its red list as threatened by habitat destruction and climate change. This puts the butterfly two steps away from extinction.

  General Assignment Reporter. Summer 2022.

