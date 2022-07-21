The iconic monarch butterfly, which crosses Missouri every year during its annual migration to central Mexico, was listed Thursday as an endangered species.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the world’s authority on biological diversity, added the monarch butterfly to its red list as threatened by habitat destruction and climate change. This puts the butterfly two steps away from extinction.
Because Missouri is at the heart of the monarch butterfly’s migration path, state scientists, conservationists and researchers have been deeply involved in its restoration efforts.
Responding to Thursday’s critical step toward extinction, most of them agreed that the international designation might have no standing or legal ramifications in the U.S, but efforts to preserve the monarch butterfly need to remain strong.
The new designation could potentially bring the issue back into discussion with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Fish and Wildlife Service maintains the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife and plants.
In 2020, the Fish and Wildlife Service declared the monarch butterfly a candidate for listing under the Endangered Species Act and said its status would be reviewed each year. It wasn’t listed as a threatened species because others were deemed more critically endangered.
“The issue was never formally closed but deferred to a future point where they would reevaluate the monarch’s status,” said Tad Yankoski, an entomologist at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Butterfly House in St. Louis. “I believe this will open up that conversation sooner rather than later.”
Even though the monarchs have not reached official endangered species status in the U.S, Yankoski said the efforts at the Missouri Botanical Garden and around the country have not slowed down and will be increased after the international designation.
Columbia’s commitment
Over the past 20 years, monarch numbers in North America have declined, prompting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state agencies, tribes, other federal agencies and private groups to identify threats and take steps to conserve monarchs.
Danielle Fox, community conservationist for the city, said Columbia is committed to providing habitat to monarch butterflies and increasing biodiversity through the public work and roadside pollinator programs.
Fox said these programs focus on converting acres of roadside grass into native prey vegetation, providing habitat for monarchs and other pollinators.
Orley “Chip” Taylor, director and researcher for the nonprofit program Monarch Watch based at the University of Kansas, said there must be an effort to replace 2 million acres of habitat lost per year to protect the monarchs.
Scientists and conservationists agreed that the monarch migration is part of the state’s heritage and involves generations of butterflies and humans alike.
“Older people say that nowadays they don’t see monarch butterflies as they used to when they were young and that they would like their grandkids to see the migration,” Fox said.
Taylor described monarch migration as the most magnificent phenomenon on the planet.
“We have to be stewards for the planet, step up and do the right thing to maintain the situation we have come to enjoy.”
Community efforts
Fox and Yankoski both acknowledge that although there is a sense of urgency and good intentions in the community to preserve monarch butterflies by raising them in captivity, they discourage this practice. Evidence shows that monarchs are exposed to higher levels of disease in captivity and struggle to survive once they are released.
“If you are motivated to do this, it’s better to refocus that energy into preserving (monarchs’) wild habitat by planting milkweed-friendly gardens, petitioning your local government to not mow the wildflowers along the highway,” Yankoski said.
Milkweed, the only food caterpillars can eat, has been severely reduced throughout the country due to the disappearance of prairies, increased use of herbicides and pesticides that indirectly target monarchs and other species.
Fox also said that if the U.S Fish and Wildlife System listed monarch butterflies as an endangered species, this could potentially prohibit the possession and raising of the insect.
“Some people believe it’s up to them to assist this species in their breeding, and that is false,” she said. “If you provide the habitat, nature will take care of itself.”
Taylor said that in 2005, Monarch Watch started a program intended to encourage people to grow milkweed in their gardens along with other plants.
“We now have 40,000 registered across the country, which is a good start, but we probably need 4 million,” he said. “We need a lot of people to get involved in creating habitats for monarch butterflies.”