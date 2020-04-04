The installation of a new gas main will cause lane closures and restrictions on Eighth Street beginning 7 a.m. Monday.

The closures will affect the north part of Eighth Street, between Park Avenue and Rogers Street. The work zone, which is about 900 feet of road, will have two-way traffic directed by flaggers.

The Eighth Street closure is set to begin the day that work and closures on Stewart Road and College Avenue are scheduled to end, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Barring any setbacks from weather, the construction is set to end at 5 p.m. April 24.

  • Community reporter, spring 2020. Studying arts and culture magazine writing. Reach me at mmrxdt@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Hi! I am an Assistant City Editor for the education beat, which means I help with breaking news and all things K-12 or higher education. Any tips or story ideas can be sent to me at hlht46@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

