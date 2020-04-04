The installation of a new gas main will cause lane closures and restrictions on Eighth Street beginning 7 a.m. Monday.
The closures will affect the north part of Eighth Street, between Park Avenue and Rogers Street. The work zone, which is about 900 feet of road, will have two-way traffic directed by flaggers.
The Eighth Street closure is set to begin the day that work and closures on Stewart Road and College Avenue are scheduled to end, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Barring any setbacks from weather, the construction is set to end at 5 p.m. April 24.