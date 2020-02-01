Short-term rentals have been on the city's radar since May 2018. Once again, regulations on rental dwellings, like those offered by Airbnb, will be a main topic at Monday's Columbia City Council meeting. The city is also looking into conducting an audit of the Columbia Finance Department.
Since the last council meeting, the city released an information sheet about short-term rentals in Columbia. From March 2017 to September 2019, the number of Airbnb and HomeAway rental listings doubled from 175 to 350, according the sheet attached to the council agenda.
The total revenue from short-term rentals for the first 11 months of 2019 totaled $4,998,134, according to the information sheet. This revenue equates to:
- Almost $100,000 in city taxes not collected.
- Over $87,000 in county taxes not collected.
- Over $211,000 in state taxes not collected.
- Nearly $250,000 in Columbia lodging taxes not collected.
Unregulated short-term rentals accounted for around $648,000 in uncollected taxes, though no time frame was specified in the city's information sheet.
The proposed short-term rental regulations would differentiate between hosted and unhosted dwellings, as outlined in the proposed ordinance.
Hosted dwellings:
- Would require the property owner to be on the premises outside of working hours while the dwelling is rented, unless the owner designates a contact for the city.
- Would require the property owner to reside at the dwelling at least 270 days out of the year.
Unhosted dwellings:
- Would not be allowed in R-1 zoned, or one-family dwelling, neighborhoods.
- Would have the property owner living at the dwelling less than 270 days.
In one-family dwelling zones, hosted rentals are limited to three guests. Elsewhere, four guests are allowed. However, the number can be increased if the property owner receives a conditional-use permit from the city.
Columbia's Office of Neighborhood Services listed three items in a supplementary document to the council agenda to make the proposed short-term rental ordinances more effective:
- Change the nuisance ordinances to include a clause on short-term rentals, which would ensure that property owners are held responsible for any issues.
- Add staff for its office to help enforce short-term rental ordinances. The office has already submitted a request for new staffers to its human resources department.
- Increase support by the Solid Waste Utility to address trash issues.
At the last City Council meeting, almost 20 people participated in public comment, resulting in nearly three hours of discussion on short-term rentals.
The proposed regulations came to council with a 3-3-3 "no recommendation" vote from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission, according to the council memo.
The council vote for the short-term rental ordinance was scheduled for Monday's meeting, though the council may opt to have more time for proposing amendments and discussing the short- and long-term effects of any passed ordinances.
Proposal for finance audit
City Manager John Glascock requested a professional audit of the city's performance, according to a council memo. City staff will present a proposal to find a contractor to audit the city's finances and budget at Monday's meeting.
The contractor will be expected to assess the effectiveness of the Finance Department and propose improvements for program operations.
The audit is expected to cost the city around $500,000, according to the memo.
City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building.
