Columbia will hold a series of monkeypox vaccination clinics starting Wednesday.
Symptoms may include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle and back aches, headache and respiratory symptoms. During 2022, there have been 27,558 total cases of monkeypox in the U.S. and 150 total cases in Missouri, according to the CDC.
Clinics will be held at the following locations:
- Arch & Column Pub:
- 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 19
- Address: 1301 Business Loop 70 E.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 22
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 27
- Address: 1005 W. Worley St.
- The Center Project
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29
- Address: 805 Fairview Ave.
Ryan Sheehan, public information specialist with Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, listed a few people who may qualify for the vaccine.
"Those include people who are gay, bisexual or other identifiers of men who have sex with other men," Sheehan said. "Along with transgender or nonbinary, and in the past six months have had more than one sex partner."
Other people who qualify include: those who have received a nationally reported sexually transmitted disease diagnosis in the last six months, have had sex or skin-to-skin contact within 14 days with a person who was diagnosed with monkeypox, or have engaged in sexual activity in a space where monkeypox transmission was reported. More qualifications are listed on the county health department's website.