A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
“[The cow] was pretty docile and it was easy to work around it,” said Gale Blomenkamp, the support services bureau director for the Fire District. First responders tied heavy-duty straps around the cow's front legs to help bring it to dry land.
After the cow was safely removed from the water, representatives from the College of Veterinary Medicine assessed its well-being. He appeared to be uninjured and walked away from the scene.
These instances are fairly common in rural Boone County, Blomenkamp added. Cattle often seek respite from the summer heat in ponds and can get stuck on ice patches during the winter.
A video of the rescue was shared on Twitter and shows the collaboration of both response teams.
This incident happened just days after a large animal rescue training for the Fire District and the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. Crew on the scene were well-versed in how to best retrieve the animal, Blomenkamp said.