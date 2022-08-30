A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.

“[The cow] was pretty docile and it was easy to work around it,” said Gale Blomenkamp, the support services bureau director for the Fire District. First responders tied heavy-duty straps around the cow's front legs to help bring it to dry land.

