A rare, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event will be visible from Columbia this winter with no binoculars or telescopes needed — just your eyes, a clear sky and a location where you can see the moon, said Haojing Yan, an MU associate professor of physics and astronomy.
As the full moon moves across the sky Dec. 7, it will block Mars in what’s called a lunar occultation. The bright red planet will seem to disappear behind the eastern edge of the moon at approximately 9 p.m., then emerge on the other side about 50 minutes later.
Val Germann, a Central Missouri Astronomical Association member, said he’s been regularly observing the sky since 1978 and has never seen anything like the upcoming Mars occultation. It’s even rarer that the conditions will be so convenient, he said.
“What’s very unusual about this is the coincidence of Mars’ close approach to the Earth on this pass, and then the moon being full,” Germann said. “Mars is occulted by the moon from somewhere on Earth a couple of times a year, but from any one location, much less than that. And after supper? Much less than that. Usually, when Mars is occulted, it’s 4 in the morning, or it’s from Europe or Antarctica. This one is like room service for us.”
Ronald Boain, principal engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and MU alum, said it is very difficult to calculate how rare this Mars occultation is. Based on his own calculations, he estimates it may happen roughly once every 63 years.
The occultation will occur because Mars will be in opposition, meaning it will be on the direct opposite side of the Earth as the sun, and the moon will align in its full phase. The astronomical objects have close orbital planes, making it possible for them to appear to block each other, Yan said. Mars will be at its closest proximity to Earth, so it will appear larger and brighter than usual.
While the occultation can be seen with the naked eye, Germann said it will look spectacular through binoculars and a telescope as well.
“When the moon covers Mars, with a telescope it takes several seconds for the moon to cover it up,” Germann said. “It’s pretty cool. To the eye, it dims and goes away. With a telescope, you can see the disc of Mars and the edge of the moon like a guillotine going across there.”
The occultation happens to fall on a Wednesday during the operating hours of the Laws Observatory — located at the top of the MU Physics Building.
“That’s almost as fortuitous as the alignment,” Boain said.
The public can visit the observatory, where Germann and Boain plan to stream a telescope view of the occultation on a screen so everyone attending can see it.
Boain and Germann said they plan to give two public presentations about the occultation at the physics building, one on the night of the event and one the week before.
“The physics department sees this as a great outreach opportunity, and I agree because I think that this event will be much more spectacular to the average person than was the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction (in 2020),” Boain said. “It’s just going to be so much more visual.”
Meteor showers
Winter astronomical events besides the Mars occultation include three meteor showers happening before the end of the year: the Leonids, Geminids and Ursids.
Leonids
The first meteor shower, the Leonids, will peak the night of Nov. 17 through the early morning of Nov. 18. Germann said this meteor shower may put on the best show out of the three. With no moon visible until 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, he said, any “Earth-grazer” Leonids that come will be visible.
“(Earth-grazers) are long-trail meteors, bright, seeming to come out of the constellation Leo, just north of east and low on the horizon,” Germann said.
He recommends observing the meteor shower at 11 p.m. Nov. 17, facing east.
Geminids
Germann also said to look to the east again for the peak of the Geminids the night of Dec. 13 and morning of Dec. 14. In this shower, most of the meteors appear to streak out of the constellation Gemini.
The moon will be bright, which could make the meteors difficult to see, but Germann said some will likely still be visible.
Ursids
The night of Dec. 21 and the morning of Dec. 22, the Ursids will flash across the sky near Polaris, the North Star, without moonlight interfering.
Viewing stars and planets
Even on nights when no special events are taking place, winter is an optimal time to see stars and planets. The air contains less moisture during cold weather than warm weather, which can make the sky less hazy and better for stargazing. The dimmer the light from the moon, the more visible the stars will be.
An ideal time to stargaze is during the new moon phase when the side facing Earth is not illuminated. Upcoming new moons will occur Nov. 23 and Dec. 23. Crescent phases are the next best option for seeing stars without interference from the moon’s light.
Places to stargaze near Columbia include the Big Burr Oak Tree on Burr Oak Road and public nature areas such as Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area, which closes at 10 p.m.
Some of the brightest sights in the sky, Germann said, will be the Pleiades, Belt of Orion, Orion Nebula and Sirius — the brightest star in the sky, located in Canis Major. Light from these distant objects takes a long time to reach Earth, so looking at them means looking into the past.
“When you look at Sirius, you are seeing its light as it left that star some eight years ago,” Germann said. “When you look at any of Orion’s bright stars, that light is about 700 years old.”
Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible for the rest of this winter. The public can see planets through telescopes at Laws Observatory on clear Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. This schedule will continue through Dec. 7, after which the observatory will close and reopen the first Wednesday in February, as weather permits. The Laws Observatory Facebook page posts updates when the observatory is closed due to weather conditions.