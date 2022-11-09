A rare, perhaps once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event will be visible from Columbia this winter with no binoculars or telescopes needed — just your eyes, a clear sky and a location where you can see the moon, said Haojing Yan, an MU associate professor of physics and astronomy.

As the full moon moves across the sky Dec. 7, it will block Mars in what’s called a lunar occultation. The bright red planet will seem to disappear behind the eastern edge of the moon at approximately 9 p.m., then emerge on the other side about 50 minutes later.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, poetry and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you