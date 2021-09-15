A 66-year-old Columbia man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.
William Barnhart was driving northbound on U.S. 63 on a 2010 Cixi moped when a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox began to overtake Barnhart, according to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Barnhart switched lanes into the path of the Equinox, where the moped was struck and Barnhart was thrown from the vehicle.
The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. and the moped was totaled.
Barnhart was taken to University Hospital by Boone County EMT. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said Barnhart was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.