The Columbia Police Department will present a revised draft policy informed by community feedback for Fusus, a surveillance camera technology, to the Columbia City Council at its Nov. 21 meeting.
Fusus is a software that Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones wants to purchase. It allows police to view a map of registered surveillance cameras and access their video feeds in real time. Camera owners would have the option to join the system and expand, limit or revoke access at any time.
Columbia police offered an initial policy at Council's Oct. 17 meeting. The Council is responsible for approving the purchase of the software, while City Manager De'Carlon Seewood is charged with approving the policy.
The council asked the police to incorporate community feedback into the policy and return Nov. 21 to discuss it again.
Columbia police and representatives from Fusus discussed the software at two informational meetings held last week, and incorporated input from those meetings into a slightly amended draft policy.
Sgt. Andy Muscato, who handles the department's policies and standards, read the new policy aloud and responded to questions from community members at a meeting Wednesday night.
Rusty Strodtman, senior general manager of Brookfield Properties, said business owners spend a lot of time responding to police requests for video footage. He said Fusus will make the process more efficient for everyone.
Mary Ratliff, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, said the council should move forward with purchasing Fusus. She said she agrees that Fusus would help cut down on rising crime and ensure police are acting in the community's interest.
"We're talking constantly all the time of what do we do, what can we do?" Ratliff said. "Well, this is something that can help us help the police and also hold the police accountable."
During the meeting at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, new details about Fusus emerged.
The policy makes general references to "supervisors" and "authorized personnel," and it discusses what the department "may" or "should" do.
Muscato said the policy is a framework that describes the department's intent for adopting Fusus. The department will lay out specific rules and exceptions in its procedure, a written directive that will use mandatory language like "must" and "shall" to specify how police will use the software, he said.
Jones said the department will test the Fusus software internally before developing the procedure.
Jeanne Mihail, a community member and MU professor at the meeting, said transparency would go a long way in assuaging concerns over developing the procedure. She said the development process might bring up obstacles the department wouldn't encounter in drafting the policy. Jones said Columbia police would be transparent while writing the procedure.
One new detail in the policy specifies that supervisors must give officers approval to access live-streamed cameras, which officers could only access "based on specific and identifiable operational needs for investigations." Supervisors can set permissions for individual officers within the system.
Responding to a question from local NAACP Treasurer Valerie Shaw about officer access, Jones added that police plan to use Fusus to monitor high-risk events like concerts, which the department already watches over with drones.
"If we decided that we want to limit that access to a certain group of people or an individual person, we can set those permissions," Jones said. "Either way, we want it to be useful so that if something's going on, (officers) can access the video. We just want to make sure that they're not using it when there isn't an event."
Fusus' audit function tracks every action in the system, and the policy specifies that supervisors will periodically audit the system to make sure rules are followed.
The policy also states that the department won't conduct "general public surveillance without a law enforcement need."
Muscato said residential cameras' live feeds can't be integrated into the system under the policy. What residents can do is register their cameras to the system's internal map, making it easier for the police to contact them and request footage for a specific investigation.
"We don't want people to offer, and we don't want to access (private areas), like 'Oh, you can look into my living room,' even if you wanted to," Muscato said.
Apartment complexes would have special considerations. Outward-facing cameras that view business areas, such as at the Rise downtown, could hook up to the system. Cameras that view entrances to individual apartments at complexes like the Quarters could not.
This spun off into a discussion of city- or business-owned cameras that can view residential areas, such as at city parks or businesses surrounded by homes. Assistant Chief Jill Schlude said the rules would be the same as for apartment complexes: viewing public areas is okay but looking into homes is not.
Jones said the software would not further invade citizens' privacy because implementing Fusus does not add cameras. He said the audit function and supervisor permission rule actually restrict the department's ability to invade privacy.
"If a business has cameras currently ... then that video is out there, we can access it by consent, so this doesn't change the abilities of us to getting footage," Jones said. "It changes the efficiency."
Lt. Paul Dickinson said with Fusus, officers would go from "fishing with a net" to "spear fishing" because the software lets officers access video and get details about a crime and a suspect much faster.
The officers emphasized that tracking down video footage often takes hours or days and sometimes comes to the department in an unusable file type, which Fusus would standardize and streamline. Assistant Chief Matt Stephens said obtaining video footage of a crime is a "huge" part of police work, and as evidence, it helps more cases get resolved in court.