The Columbia Police Department will present a revised draft policy informed by community feedback for Fusus, a surveillance camera technology, to the Columbia City Council at its Nov. 21 meeting.

Fusus is a software that Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones wants to purchase. It allows police to view a map of registered surveillance cameras and access their video feeds in real time. Camera owners would have the option to join the system and expand, limit or revoke access at any time.

