More parents switch to homeschooling despite return to in-person classes

Shanna and David Watson have been homeschooling their three children since last fall and say they have no intention of stopping, despite a return to in-person classes.
The Watsons had been considering the possibility of homeschooling Maya, 9, Oakly, 6, and Boone, 4, for some time, but they decided to pull the trigger during the pandemic.
"We always wanted to homeschool but just didn't really get up the nerve to put it all together," Shanna Watson said. "At that point, we just made a decision to take everybody out of the system and do full homeschool."
They have now spent a full year teaching the three kids on their farm in Harrisburg and discovered they loved the flexibility of creating their own lesson plans and the ability to use their natural surroundings as a classroom.
Data confirms that more families like the Watsons decided to transition into homeschooling during the 2020-2021 academic year.
The U.S. Census Bureau has reported that the number of families homeschooling their children doubled between April and September 2020. In late April, 5.4% of U.S. households with school-aged children were homeschooling. By fall 2020, 11.1% of households with school-age children reported withdrawing from traditional schools to homeschool their children.
In Missouri, this number increased from 5.9% at the end of the 2019-2020 school year to 10.9% at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Kim Quon, associate executive director of Missouri Families for Home Education, said the group provided significantly more information about homeschooling to parents last summer than in previous years.
She also said she believes many of those families were planning to continue homeschooling for the foreseeable future rather than return to traditional classes.
Because of state requirements, the choice to switch to homeschooling may not be an easy transition. Extensive records and assessments must be documented to meet Missouri regulations.
The state law governing homeschooling stipulates that home educators must be able to document at least 1,000 hours of instruction during the school year, keep samples of each student’s work and maintain a record of evaluations of academic progress.
Within the 1,000 hours of schooling annually, 600 hours must be taught in reading, language arts, mathematics, social studies, science or other academic courses. At least 400 of the 600 hours must occur at a consistent location.
Living on 30 acres of land provides the Watsons with a learning environment that allows them to incorporate their surroundings into their lessons.
"Living out on a farm, we have the beauty of learning in nature," said Shanna Watson, who has a background in early childhood education in addition to working from home as an insurance and financial adviser..
Maya, the oldest child, has a taken a particular interest in veterinary care and science, she said.
"She likes to go out in nature and go around the farm and learn about the trees and mushrooms and the plants," her mother said.
Maya, who will be a fourth-grader in the fall, spent her first four years at West Boulevard Elementary School. At home, she applies a variety of skills and tools to her lessons.
"She learns a lot by cooking, learning fractions that way, doing math and using a scale versus your traditional piece of paper and pencil," her mother said. These kind of experiences are more interactive for her children than textbooks and iPads, she said.
Through homeschooling, Watson said her daughter Oakly has been learning alongside her older sister.
"She's doing math with Maya," Watson said. "She's learned to add and subtract and multiply things at an earlier age."
Because the children's parents work from home, the process of homeschooling has given them freedom to plan lessons around their busy daily lives, Watson said.
"If we have a busy work day pop up, then I can still use any time frame during the week, during the weekend to educate," she said.
The children are also involved in 4-H and other social groups outside of their schooling that they plan to continue.
"My love for homeschooling is that it doesn't have to be so 7 to 4, hit the grind, do everything that we've been taught all these years," Watson said.
"I just think that their brains and what they're learning allows them a lot more flexibility to adventure," she said.