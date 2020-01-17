Icicles begin to form on the leaves of bushes outsid

Icicles begin to form on the leaves of bushes Friday outside Lee Hills Hall at the University of Missouri. Freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the day.

 Jeffrey Zide

This story was updated at 5 p.m. Friday with latest on the weather, power outages and other storm-related news. 

Lidia Sana turns a corner

Lidia Sana turns a corner at the intersection of Ninth and Locust streets on Friday in downtown Columbia. Sana works at the University of Missouri but was headed to Starbucks since campus was closed.

Scattered power outages were reported in Columbia Friday as freezing rain left ice on sidewalks and tree limbs across the city.

Main roads remained passable, as city crews had worked since early morning to pretreat for the icy conditions.   

Ice encapsulates a tree branch

Ice encapsulates a tree branch Friday in Columbia. The freezing rain hit mid-Missouri on Friday morning.

A power outage was reported near Old 63 and north of Walnut Street, according to the city's outage map. A crew had been assigned to address the incident that started at 2:45 p.m. and affected 513 customers.

Another power outage was reported on the outage map near Providence Road and Nifong Boulevard. As of 3 p.m., a crew has been assigned to this incident that was affecting 115 customers.

An employee of the Columbia Municipal Power Plant said at 3 p.m. at least 1,000 Columbia residents are without power. The employee, who said he was not authorized to give his name, said he had heard reports of a tree falling and affecting a transformer.

Frozen bush

A bush is frozen on Friday on Broadway in Columbia. 

American Airlines suspended operations at Columbia Regional Airport until noon Saturday, the airport announced in a post on Facebook. United Airlines also canceled its flights. The airport authority had a Facebook post at 2:45 p.m. that its runways were open. 

Freezing rain in the afternoon was leaving a layer of ice on curbs, benches, tree limbs, parking meters and other objects out in the weather. Such conditions raise concerns about the weight of ice on tree limbs and overladen branches falling on power lines.

Kevin Deitsch, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said ice accumulation in Columbia and Jefferson City was around one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch at 4 p.m. However, he added temperatures will rise to the lower 40s Friday night in mid-Missouri.

"So any ice things that are on trees and on the roadways currently will melt tonight," Deitsch said.

Freezing rain covers the grass Friday

Freezing rain covers the grass Friday at The Falls in Columbia. The outside temperature was 31 degrees, causing the rain to freeze.

Earlier Friday, KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said sleet and snow had been seen across most of the region in early morning hours.

Beckwith said early Friday that he expected the storm to transition to freezing rain around 10 a.m., lasting until about 4 p.m. Rainfall afterwards would last until about 8 p.m., he said.

Icicles hang on a sign Friday

Icicles hang on a sign Friday in west Columbia. Freezing rain hit mid-Missouri that morning. 

Barry Dalton, Public Works Department community relations specialist, said a crew of 27 began work on the roads at 5 a.m. Friday. Bridges, curves and busy intersections were pretreated and will continue to be treated throughout the morning.

Crews were scheduled to stay active addressing winter weather issues until winter precipitation passes, he said.

A full list of closings can be found on KOMU's closings and cancellations page.

Tire tracks cut through a thin layer of ice

Tire tracks cut through a thin layer of ice Friday near Brown School Road. Columbia was expected to see winter weather conditions throughout the day.

Very few, if any, accidents have been reported, Chuck Mastalski of the Boone County 911 Center said.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a flood watch from noon until late Friday night. The flood watch is in effect for many counties in southwestern Illinois, extending west into Missouri past Boone County.

A worker salts the sidewalk Eighth Street

A worker salts the sidewalk Friday off Eighth Street downtown Columbia. Salt treatments are sometimes not effective during the rain as it is washed away. The lack of snow, however, had mitigated some of the hazardous road conditions that were expected during the Friday morning commute.

The flood watch expects heavy rainfall from the weekend of Jan. 11 and the next round of precipitation predicted Friday to result in flooding.

It was the second winter storm for Columbia in the past week.

Columbia Public Schools, MU and Columbia College and Stephens College all were closed Friday.

Rain covers a parking meter

Rain covers a parking meter Friday in downtown Columbia. Ice accumulated over the day as sleet and freezing rain swept over the town.

The city bus system planned to maintain its regular schedule and paratransit services Friday and Saturday, according to a city release.

Ziye Kelsey Tang and Annie Jennemann contributed to this story.

Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.

