Another suspect charged in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

Anthony Neill is one of seven people arrested and charged for the August 2018 incident that left Randall King dead. On Monday, Neill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Another suspect, Elijah Fiore, also pleaded guilty Monday to the same charge and was given an identical sentence.

Richard Nole pleaded guilty in February to murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The other four suspects - Daria Littleton, Hollie Johnson, Sarah Davidson and Mackenzie Cox - are still awaiting trial.

is one of seven people arrested and charged for the August 2018 incident that left Randall King dead. On Monday, Neill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Another suspect, Elijah Fiore, also pleaded guilty Monday to the same charge and was given an identical sentence.

Richard Nole pleaded guilty in February to murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The other four suspects - Daria Littleton, Hollie Johnson, Sarah Davidson and Mackenzie Cox - are still awaiting trial.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.