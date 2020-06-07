Columbia Hy-Vee stores used drive-thru events to give away more than 40,400 mini peaches Saturday, the store said in a news release.
More than 2,100 customers received nearly 20 peaches each at the giveaway events, according to the release. To maintain social distancing, the events were contactless with workers loading peaches directly into customers' cars.
"We hope this donation provides some relief to our customers, especially as more families become financially impacted during this time," Hy-Vee's senior vice president of communications Tina Potthoff said in the release.
SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee's fruit supplier, donated the peaches totaling approximately 7,600 pounds, according to the release.
"We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to deliver high quality produce to communities in need," sales manager for SunWest Fruit company John Senn said in the release.
Because of COVID-19, Hy-Vee with the help of its suppliers, is donating to local communities and food banks in its eight-state region: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.