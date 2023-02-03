Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3.

The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick turnaround. At least two expungements took place in Boone County, according to the Office of State Courts Administrator.

