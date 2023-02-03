Expungements for 5,205 marijuana cases in Missouri have been granted since Dec. 8. This is when it became legal for adults 21 and older in Missouri to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana under Amendment 3.
The expungements span over 46 counties, which is one explanation for the quick turnaround. At least two expungements took place in Boone County, according to the Office of State Courts Administrator.
There are likely more than two in Boone County as of Friday, said Dan Viets of the Missouri Affiliate of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
The process of granting an expungement is done by individual counties. It involves a circuit court clerk staff member looking at each case file and determining if an individual was convicted of possessing less than three pounds of marijuana, which is not always immediately clear, Viets said.
"From the defendant's point of view, it is truly automatic," he said. "The defendant does not need to take any action whatsoever for these expungements to occur."
However, those who petition for an expungement will likely be granted one sooner.
Court staff members are instructed to attempt to notify the defendant of the expungement. Those with older cases — especially an individual who may have changed addresses since the conviction — should check with their court clerk to see if their case has been expunged or not, Viets added.
On Friday, adults 21 and older were able to purchase marijuana from licensed medical dispensaries that received approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Dispensaries can sell up to 3 ounces of dried marijuana, 24 grams of concentrate or 2,400 milligrams of THC-infused product — in any combination (totaling the equivalent of 3 ounces) — in a single transaction, the Missourian previously reported.