More than a store: Indian market caters to community

Sai Market is open on Feb. 13, in Columbia. The market is named after Sai Baba of Shirdi, an Indian spiritual master revered by Hindu and Muslim devotees. The idea to name the market came from the brothers’ father, who taught them about running a grocery business.
Tucked among the various businesses that make up the Crossroads Shopping Center at West Broadway and Stadium Boulevard is a small shop with a dim red sign that reads in all capital letters: SAI MARKET.
Inside the South Asian market, the shelves are filled with products that are staples in any Indian kitchen. Bright orange masoor dal, frozen samosas and sona masuri rice line the aisles of the store. Running down these narrow aisles— on a slower day when the market isn’t filled with customers — is Yashvi, the 3-year-old daughter of Meghna and Nainesh Patel, two of the store’s three owners. Nainesh’s brother, Akhilesh Patel, also has an ownership interest in the store, which opened last March.
All three live under one roof along with their parents and their sister’s family. The brothers came to America in 2017 after their sister married a citizen and could sponsor visas for them and their parents.
Back in India, the brothers helped their father, Raj, run an Indian grocery store in Madhya Pradesh. Raj ran that store for 40 years.
The family had been routinely making the nearly two-hour drive to St. Louis to get groceries they needed to cook the foods they were accustomed to eating. Nainesh said he and his family grew tired of making the same trek. On one such trip, his father came up with the idea of opening an Indian grocery store in Columbia. The family decided it was a good idea, especially after knowing how many families in the community make the same, costly sorts of trips to St. Louis or Kansas City.
The Patels had originally planned to open a motel, but the pandemic scared them away from a project that big.
“We decided that we can at least open a grocery store,” Nainesh said. “We have a lot of Indian community that lives over here, so they don’t have to go to St. Louis or Kansas city to buy the groceries.”
Akhilesh said it wasn’t easy to find the right space for a grocery store.
“It took me almost two years to rent this property,” Akhilesh said.
The family also struggled to find vendors willing to deliver Indian produce to Columbia, given that it’s the only Indian market within a 100-mile radius.
“We tried convincing them many times, and still we only get two or three vendors who deliver,” Meghna said.
Although there are a few international markets that stock some Asian produce, Sai Market’s produce caters specifically to the South Asian kitchen, offering vegetables such as Kerala bitter gourd and tindora (also known as ivy gourd). The fresh produce vendor only delivers to St. Louis, which means Nainesh or Akhilesh drives a van there every Friday.
“I bring the vegetables on Friday, and the whole community waits for it,” Akhilesh said.
The brothers try to cater to their customers’ needs. At the cash register on a recent Monday, a customer asked whether they had a specific type of atta, or flour, for their rotis, a type of bread used to dip in curries. Akhilesh smiled and told the customer, in Hindi, that he would order it specially for him in the next shipment.
“Before we opened the store, we didn’t know lots of people,” he said. “Now we know so many of them, and they’re just like friends.”
Among those who shop at the market are Indian graduate and doctoral students at MU who have recently immigrated to America. Akhilesh said that before the store opened, it was difficult for these students, who often lack a car, to get to either St. Louis or Kansas City.
“Most of the students who come to the store have to hire an Uber, which they can afford if it is in town,” he said. “But they can’t go to Kansas City.”
Parth Upadhyay , who’s been in Columbia for five years working on his doctorate at MU, frequents the store every week to fetch “the veggies” that make him feel back at home.
Suneel Gupta is an opthamologist at MU and has lived in Columbia for nine years. Gupta has traveled as far as Chicago to get the groceries he needs. He’s glad there’s finally a local store that he can frequent, and he said it is more than just a store.
“When you are apart from your home, and you are feeling you are missing everyone, and you’re especially missing your food,” Gupta said, “this is the place you get those flavors that satisfy your taste buds.”
When the store first opened, the family spread the word to the community through the local Hindu temple. What began as a small Whatsapp group chat with the owner and a few temple-goers became a larger community of regulars who the family knows by face.
Now, Akhilesh said he receives calls from places as far as California, Texas and India from people who are looking to find a little piece of home when they move to Columbia.
“It’s pretty exciting to meet all of the community,” he said. “It’s so enjoyable talking to them. It’s just like a family.”