More than a store: Indian market caters to community

Tucked among the various businesses that make up the Crossroads Shopping Center at West Broadway and Stadium Boulevard is a small shop with a dim red sign that reads in all capital letters: SAI MARKET.

Sai Market is open on Feb. 13, in Columbia. The market is named after Sai Baba of Shirdi, an Indian spiritual master revered by Hindu and Muslim devotees. The idea to name the market came from the brothers’ father, who taught them about running a grocery business.

Inside the South Asian market, the shelves are filled with products that are staples in any Indian kitchen. Bright orange masoor dal, frozen samosas and sona masuri rice line the aisles of the store. Running down these narrow aisles— on a slower day when the market isn’t filled with customers — is Yashvi, the 3-year-old daughter of Meghna and Nainesh Patel, two of the store’s three owners. Nainesh’s brother, Akhilesh Patel, also has an ownership interest in the store, which opened last March.

Yashvi Patel peeks around the corner on Feb. 13, at Sai Market in Columbia. Yashvi is the daughter of Meghna and Nainesh Patel and is turning four years old this May.

All three live under one roof along with their parents and their sister’s family. The brothers came to America in 2017 after their sister married a citizen and could sponsor visas for them and their parents.

Nainesh Patel, far right, helps customers as they browse on Feb. 17 at Sai Market in Columbia. The market is busiest on weekends as customers anticipate fresh produce to cook with at home.
Akhilesh Patel and Nainesh Patel drive to O’Fallon to pick up fresh produce from the Spice Bazaar on Feb. 17. Sai Market is unable to get a direct delivery to Columbia and make the trip every Friday.
A 25-pound winter melon at Sai Market on Feb. 17 in Columbia. One winter melon is ordered for the whole week and is typically cut up into smaller pieces to sell. 
Akhilesh Patel puts boxes away on Feb. 13, at Sai Market in Columbia. Sai Market carries a wide variety of spices, flour and rice products.
Customers visit Sai Market for fresh produce on Feb. 18, in Columbia. Weekends are the busiest as customers are anticipating new, fresh produce to cook with at home.
