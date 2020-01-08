Deer hunters in Missouri killed 12,002 deer during the alternative methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows. 

Top counties during the season, which runs Dec. 28-Jan. 7, were Callaway with 315 deer killed, Franklin with 297, and Pike with 261.

The total for last season’s alternative methods portion was 12,109.

For current ongoing preliminary totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website

Archery deer hunting continues statewide through Jan. 15.

