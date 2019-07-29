Lisa Banks sits at the interested parties meeting about the drink special ordinance Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building. Banks is an Uber driver and later spoke in opposition to the ordinance, saying that the lively downtown is fun, an attraction for college families and not unsafe.
More than 100 people participated in “A Protest Against Prohibition” on Monday afternoon before a public information meeting to discuss the restriction of drink specials in Columbia.
The protest was hosted by seven bars and restaurants, including The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub.
Steve Hollis, a representative from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, hosted the meeting at around 3 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building to discuss a proposal from the Substance Abuse Advisory Commission to amend the city code and answer questions.
The proposal was originally brought to council in 2017 by the SAAC as an effort to reduce underage drinking, alcohol-related crashes and crime and improve the overall health of the community, according to a council memo.
Using data from the Columbia Police Department, Public Health & Human Services Department and various cities with similar laws, the commission completed a report to draft an ordinance to meet its goals. For example, the report states that alcohol-related arrests increase at the end of the week and late at night or early in the morning, according to CPD statistics.
If approved, the ordinance would prohibit drink specials between 9 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. It defined drink specials as unlimited drinks for one price, two-for-one drinks, free samples or tastings and other “specials.”
Three Shakespeare’s Pizza employees said the change will affect tips, sales, ordering and inventory for the business.
“That doesn’t help the business owners or the employees or the customers,” said TJ Weir, one of the Shakespeare’s employees. “It’s gonna ruin it for everyone.”
Savannah Griggs, another Shakespeare’s employee, said she disagreed with the proposal and believes the prohibition on special drinks would not eliminate underage drinking. It would be more dangerous drinking at house parties than at bars, she said.
Alex Campbell-Graves, who performs as DJ Requiem at several Columbia bars, said he believes the City Council is trying to take away American rights that were fought for in the 1920s.
“Specials are what draw people in,” Campbell-Graves said.
Prior to the proposal, the Downtown Community Improvement District Board asked the Responsibility Hospitality Institute to perform an analysis of Columbia’s dining, entertainment and nightlife in 2015. Bob Hohenstein, the board’s executive director, said that despite statistics from the analysis being included in the report, the Downtown CID “never endorsed” a proposal to restrict drink specials.
Hohenstein said he was not contacted about the ordinance. He and others asked the City Council to contact bar and restaurant owners in the future about the ordinance.
Several bar and restaurant owners requested an economic impact study be completed before the ordinance is brought to council. Others wanted to see more data on the peer cities cited in the report such as the success rate of the restrictions on binge drinking. The three cities included in the report are Iowa City, Iowa; Athens, Georgia; and Baton Rogue, Louisiana.
Jesse Garcia, owner of The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub and The Social Room, said more people in Iowa City drink excessively than in Columbia, even after ordinances were passed to prohibit drinks specials, based on his own research. Garcia created a petition for those who weren’t able to attend the meeting. The petition exceeded its goal of 1,000 signatures to “fight for your right to party.”
Lydia Melton, owner of Günter Hans, said the city should focus on improving staff server training rather than prohibiting drink specials. Columbia relies on a young and transient workforce, which makes it difficult to retain people who have all the necessary training and experience.
Many pointed out that the last thing the city did to help prevent underage and binge drinking was implement State of Missouri Alcohol Responsibility Training. Melton said the current SMART program is a good first step but that servers need more interactive guidance to prevent excessive drinking.
“If we’re worried about overconsumption, a huge issue is that by the time I get my staff trained on this, they’re gone,” Melton said.
Few people who opposed the proposed ordinance spoke at the meeting. Heather Harlan, a certified reciprocal prevention specialist, said the only way to see if the ordinance would help curb excessive drinking is by giving it a test run.
“We can agree that we have a problem with violence, vandalism and vomit,” Harlan said. “Where do we begin? This is a place to begin.”
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala and Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters were also in attendance.
