The mother of shooting victim Shavez Avieon Waage asked a Boone County Circuit judge Monday morning to deny bond for his alleged killer. 

Loyal Martell, 22, is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with the Aug. 20 homicide outside a Moser's grocery store.

