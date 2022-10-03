The mother of shooting victim Shavez Avieon Waage asked a Boone County Circuit judge Monday morning to deny bond for his alleged killer.
Loyal Martell, 22, is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with the Aug. 20 homicide outside a Moser's grocery store.
Waage, 22, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the supermarket on North Keene Street.
Martell and Joshua Dudley, also 22, were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Dudley told police that Martell shot Waage after the the pair drove to Columbia, planning to rob him. Martell is from Holt's Summit, and Dudley is from Kirksville.
Waage's family appeared in the courtroom Monday where his mother gave an emotional plea to deny bond for Martell.
"My world shattered," she said on hearing of her son's death. "How was this possible?"
She described the loss of her son as "hell on earth."
An attorney for Martell asked Judge Joshua Devine to grant Martell home detention with GPS monitoring, citing Martell's classification as low risk after a risk-based bond assessment.
Devine denied bond for Martell, who remains in Boone County Jail.
"No one is safe if they are out there running free," Waage's mother said.
Dudley pled not guilty Monday morning to second-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with the Aug. 20 killing. He was denied bond.