Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs granted a motion in Boone County Circuit Court on Monday to move the jury selection for the trial of Joseph Elledge to another county.
Elledge, 24, faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of abuse or neglect of a child. The charges are related to injuries Joseph Elledge is accused of inflicting on the couple’s child.
Elledge’s one-year-old daughter is currently in the equal custody of her maternal and paternal grandparents, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Elledge is also the primary suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Ji Elledge, 28, whom he reported missing in October.
John O’Connor, Elledge’s attorney, argued that the media attention and publicity surrounding the case jeopardize Elledge’s chance for a fair trial. O’Connor submitted 71 exhibits of news coverage in support of his argument that the public has already decided Elledge’s guilt.
But Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight said that the examples of national coverage from outlets like the San Fransisco Chronicle showed that no matter where the trial is held or where the jury is selected, there will be awareness of the case.
Knight also declared his confidence that Elledge committed murder.
“We’re going to prove he killed his wife in this trial,” Knight said.
Knight went on to say that he would only say that in court and not to the public, though several reporters were present in the courtroom.
In a hearing in early November of last year, Knight first declared Elledge a “prime suspect” in his wife’s disappearance, though her body has not been found and Elledge has not been charged in connection with her presumed death.
Knight also argued that the change of venue application filed on Jan. 10 was too late and in violation of Supreme Court Rule 32.04. This rule states that change of venue applications must be filed no ”later than ten days after the initial plea is entered.”
Knight called this late filing a “delay tactic” by the defense.
Elledge entered his plea of not guilty on Nov. 26, making the deadline to file for a change of venue Dec. 6.
The new location is yet to be determined, giving the defense time to submit suggestions. Jacobs recommended St. Charles or Warren counties for jury selection, though the trial has been scheduled to begin in Boone County Circuit Court on Feb 25.
The motion to dismiss the third count, endangering the welfare of a child, was reviewed and is under advisement by Jacobs.
Elledge was arrested Oct. 25 by the Columbia Police Department and is being held in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, according to previous Missourian reporting.
