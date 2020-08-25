A motorcade through downtown Columbia is planned Wednesday afternoon to honor the life of former Tribune publisher Hank Waters, who died last week at age 90.
The public and those who knew Waters are invited to line the streets of the route and pay their respects.
Those who wish to do so are asked to maintain social distance and wear a mask to avoid community spread of COVID-19.At 4 p.m. the motorcade will leave the Tribune office building at 313 E. Ash St., continue south on Fourth Street past the Tribune Publishing building, then east on Walnut Street to the Boone County Courthouse, then south on Eighth Street past Columbia City Hall and the Missouri Press Association to MU.
It will then move around the circle drive at Francis Quadrangle and west on Elm Street to the State Historical Society of Missouri, then north on Sixth Street to Broadway, and finally west on Broadway to Columbia Cemetery where the family will hold a private graveside service.
The cemetery will be closed to the public.