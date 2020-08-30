Columbia police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Interstate 70 .
According to a news release, the crash occurred around 11:18 p.m. when Ricky L. Reeves, 53, of Columbia crashed his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer truck driven by Steven R. Fish, 64, of Greenville, South Carolina.
An unknown driver in an unknown vehicle then collided with Reeves and his motorcycle. Reeves was hit once more by Patrick B. Finley, 80, of Columbia.
Reeves was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Fish and Finley were uninjured.
Reeves was was not wearing a helmet, according to a news release.
CPD did not provide any further details about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the incident should contact Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.