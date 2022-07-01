Columbia motorcyclist, Mark Lamont, died in a crash with a car Friday morning at the intersection of Paris Road and Vandiver Drive.
Lamont, 49, collided with a 2004 Dodge Dakota while riding his motorcycle on Paris Road. The Dodge was making a left turn from Vandiver Drive when the collision happened and Lamont was ejected from his motorcycle, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department. Lamont was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Dodge, Kevin Winteer, sustained no injuries.
Lamont was taken to a hospital in the area where he was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries sustained from the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.