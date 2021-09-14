A Columbia man driving a motorcycle was seriously injured Monday night in an accident on Clark Lane.

Christian Bullard, 30, was headed northbound when he braked to avoid a deer in the road. This caused the motorcycle to overturn and he was thrown from the vehicle, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was then taken to University Hospital by Boone County EMS. The report said he was not wearing a helmet. 

The crash was reported at 7:24 p.m., with extensive damage to the vehicle.

Bullard was treated and released by early Tuesday afternoon, according to MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze. 

  • Youth reporter, fall 2021. Studying print and digital reporting Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

