Motorists on Boone County Route HH beginning Monday will need to find an alternate route around the Hinkson Creek bridge for several months.
A contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road Monday and begin replacing the bridge deck, MoDOT said. The bridge will be closed for up to three months.
Motorists may use Routes B, OO, and Z to reach Route HH on either side of the bridge, MoDOT said. The new deck will widen the driving surface on the bridge built in 1961.
Other roadwork locally:
- From 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday the westbound lane of Hawthorne Drive will be closed between Rockhill Road and Cliff Drive for repairs to a sanitary sewer line at 1805 Hawthorne Drive.
- Sealing for University Estates and Cedarbrook subdivisions will begin 7 a.m. Monday. The work is expected to last two weeks and will end each day around 7 p.m., according to Boone County Resource Management. No parking will be allowed on the roads during work hours; vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Work will be done on one side of the road at a time.
- MoDOT crews will close Route V between Gordon Road and Tucker School Road 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday to replace a culvert pipe.
- Sidewalk upgrades continue on Providence Road between Stadium Boulevard and Business Loop 70. Walnut Street east of Providence Road will be closed all week but motorists will be able to access Walnut through alternate routes.