A number of road repair and other projects will cause delays for some motorists next week.
Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, JF Construction, a contractor for Ameren Missouri, plans to install a new gas main along the north side of Business Loop 70 West, weather permitting.
The work will cause a lane restriction of the westbound lane of Business Loop 70 West between Schwabe Lane and Cosmos Place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained.
The work associated with the lane restriction is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. May 29.
Also, the ongoing Route 163/Providence Road sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project will limit access to Locust Street starting Monday. Access to Locust Street on the east side of Providence Road will be closed to traffic until May 11. Locust Street properties will still be accessible to motorists through alternate routes.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will replace culvert pipes in the following areas along Boone County Route V next week:
- Between Anchorom Road and Winn Road. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- Between Route CC and Tucker School Road. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Other projects that may cause motorists to experience delays:
- Route 63 between Route H and Discovery Parkway — Pavement testing in the southbound lanes will take place Wednesday.
- Interstate 70 Outer Road between the I-70/Route 63 Connector and Route J — Pavement repair continues through November.
- Boone County Road and Bridge crews will be repairing sections of streets in Fairway Meadows Subdivision. Work will begin Monday and will be completed by 3 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting. "No Parking" signs will be placed in areas where work will take place. Citizens are asked not to park between the signs.