The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is ready to move forward on developing a park property in northeast Columbia that it bought almost nine years ago.
The Columbia City Council will have a public hearing on planned improvements and a name change for the 30.2-acre Battle Avenue Park property Monday night.
Along with officially changing the name to “Battle Park,” the proposed improvements include the construction of an entry drive from Battle Avenue to the park, installation of electric and water service, construction of a 49-car parking lot with lighting, a small shelter, a 0.66-mile gravel trail and a two-mile mountain biking trail.
The remaining amenities proposed in the master plan would be completed in a future phase when more funding for the project has been identified. These would include a medium-size shelter, playgrounds designed for 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds, two small baseball/softball fields, an outdoor classroom and event stage, a prefabricated concrete restroom and an additional 51-car parking lot.
The budget for the first phase of the park’s development is $250,000.
The City Council approved the purchase of the 30.2-acre property, which is adjacent to Battle Elementary School and Battle High School, in December 2011. The planned amenities are intended to be suited to high school and elementary students.
The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department solicited public comment on its plans. A member of Earth’s Workshop, a student-led organization at Battle High School, noted that the group has been working for three years to create an outdoor classroom space where teachers and students from both the elementary and high school can collaborate and facilitate outdoor learning.
Jacque Sample, 45, an occupational therapist who lives in the area, said the changes the city plans for the property are “very good, and I‘m very excited.”
Sample also noted that Battle Park is difficult to access for those who live south of Interstate 70. She said she’d like to see the city connect its trail system to the park to make it easier for children to get there.
“The Parks and Rec developers were very hopeful that they could connect our part of the city to the trail system,” Sample said. “I love our parks, I would just like to see people use them more. It’s important for people to have a place to congregate and develop a sense of community at this period in time.”
Construction on the park is expected to begin by spring 2021 and the work should be done by late next fall.