Footage from a trail camera taken Jan. 3 confirmed that a roaming mountain lion made a rare appearance in northern Boone County.
Since then, the Missouri Department of Conservation documented three additional sightings around the state last month — one in Callaway County, another in Montgomery County and a third that was hit by a vehicle south of St. Louis.
Reports of mountain lions, also known as cougars, pumas and panthers, have increased over the past decade in the state. Between 2013 and 2022, a total of 65 were counted around Missouri.
Compare that to the years between 1994 and 2006, when only 12 were spotted.
An uptick in mountain lion sightings might be a sign of a healthier environment, according to the state Department of Conservation.
That means they have access to more uninterrupted woodland with an ample food supply. Increasing numbers of game and trail cameras on private properties can also account for additional confirmed sightings.
Habitat destruction and food scarcity in other areas can also promote migration among mountain lions. The animals may come from an established colony in the Black Hills, cross Nebraska and wander into Missouri, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Missouri’s extensive forest coverage, which includes 35% of state acreage, then becomes an ideal destination for the animals.
Was that a mountain lion?
Mountain lions have roamed Missouri since pre-settlement times. Their range crosses the western hemisphere from Canada to southern Chile.
The distinct black markings on the tip of the tail and the backs of their ears help identify them, along with a tawny-beige coat and white chest.
The average adult male lion weighs between 115 and 220 pounds, while females have a smaller range, between around 64 to 140 pounds.
The Conservation Department began recording confirmed mountain lion sightings in 1994. Although they are seen across the state, over half of all sightings have been documented within 40 miles of Mark Twain National Forest in southeast Missouri.
Most of the sightings since the state Department of Conservation began keeping records have been males. Females don't tend to wander from their mothers, but males are roamers.
A brutal history
Trophy hunting by early colonists wiped out most of the population east of the Mississippi River.
Hunting is still practiced across the nation and threatens smaller mountain lion communities in states without special protections, like Nebraska.
In Missouri, mountain lions are protected under the state's Wildlife Code. The rules allow someone to kill a mountain lion only if they are “attacking or killing livestock or domestic animals, or if they are threatening human safety.”
The state also requires documenting such cases by contacting a conservation agent and surrendering an intact carcass and pelt within 24 hours.
No reason for alarm
Mountain lions are predators, but there have been no confirmed cases of mountain lion attacks in Missouri. Due to the animal’s natural behavior and historic presence, occasional spottings are not a reason for alarm, said Adam Doerhoff, a conservation agent with the Department of Conservation.
“A lot of times there's fear just because they are a large animal," Doerhoff said. "They are a predator, and they're not common around here. So that unfamiliarity with (them) can lead some people to be scared.”
Most mountain lion sightings in Missouri are captured by trail or game cameras. Catching glimpses of these animals in residential or urban areas is rare and should not be a concern for farmers with livestock either, according to Doerhoff. A mountain lion is typically looking for deer or smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels as food.
Mountain lions are naturally reclusive and shy, he said, which means that in-person encounters are unlikely.
Seeing more than one cat at a time is unusual, and even rarer to see a female and her young. There is also no evidence of a breeding mountain lion population in Missouri.
“Simply put, they don't want to be seen. (It) is kind of their habit and nature,” Doerhoff said.
If one happens to be within close distance, it is advised to keep a distance, even though they are not social creatures and unlikely to approach.
Except for the recent encounter in Franklin County where a lion was hit by a vehicle, the last documented human contact occurred in December 2021 during another vehicle collision.
“So whether it's a mountain lion or raccoon, give it its space," Doerhoff said. "And then it's going to want to give you your space as well.”