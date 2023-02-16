Footage from a trail camera taken Jan. 3 confirmed that a roaming mountain lion made a rare appearance in northern Boone County.

Since then, the Missouri Department of Conservation documented three additional sightings around the state last month — one in Callaway County, another in Montgomery County and a third that was hit by a vehicle south of St. Louis.

  • Community reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at jgwmfn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

