Movie-goers swarm Columbia theaters to watch 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' back to back

From left, Whitley Funssinn, Olivia Lawrence and Grant Wright share a laugh while waiting to see "Barbie" on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Lawrence said she grew up watching all the Barbie movies and thought this one would be good as well.
From left, Andrew Marcy, Stella Hardnock, Jessica Stein and Aaron Marcy leave the theater after seeing the "Barbie" movie on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. The theater had showtimes throughout the afternoon and evening with later showings sold out.
Juan Rivera takes tickets before the showings on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Many fans who came for the double feature said they saw "Oppenheimer" first and then lightened the mood with "Barbie."
Columbia-area residents are swarming local movie theaters in pink clothing and cheerful accessories to experience the nationwide phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer."
Two movies on opposite ends of the cinematic spectrum — "Barbie," the newest coat of sparkly paint on an iconic toy brand, and "Oppenheimer," a surreal glimpse of the physicist who created the atom bomb — are making their debuts this weekend.
Clayton Vickers is a graduate student at the University of Missouri Journalism School and working to become a reputable public affairs journalist.
Clayton previously worked to cover the 2023 legislative session in the Missouri state congress, and has continued this focus by keeping tabs on newsworthy stories spawning from politics, government, community events and breaking news. He also works as a research assistant to Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE).
Clayton will graduate with his master's degree in Spring of 2024 after completing a master's capstone project examining the relationship between engagement journalism and audience's trust in the news.
To reach him with questions, please email cjvbhd(at)umsystem(dot)edu
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.