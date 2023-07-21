 Skip to main content
top story

Movie-goers swarm Columbia theaters to watch 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' back to back

Columbia-area residents are swarming local movie theaters in pink clothing and cheerful accessories to experience the nationwide phenomenon known as "Barbenheimer."

Two movies on opposite ends of the cinematic spectrum — "Barbie," the newest coat of sparkly paint on an iconic toy brand, and "Oppenheimer," a surreal glimpse of the physicist who created the atom bomb — are making their debuts this weekend.

From left, Whitley Funssinn, Olivia Lawrence and Grant Wright came to the theater

From left, Whitley Funssinn, Olivia Lawrence and Grant Wright share a laugh while waiting to see "Barbie" on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Lawrence said she grew up watching all the Barbie movies and thought this one would be good as well.
Bella Simpson dresses up to watch Barbie on Thursday

Bella Simpson dresses up to watch "Barbie" on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Simpson’s godmother, Angela Scott, brought her to the theater along with Scott’s daughters and other goddaughter.
From left, Andrew Marcy, Stella Hardnock, Jessica Stein and Aaron Marcy leave the theater after seeing the Barbie movie

From left, Andrew Marcy, Stella Hardnock, Jessica Stein and Aaron Marcy leave the theater after seeing the "Barbie" movie on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. The theater had showtimes throughout the afternoon and evening with later showings sold out.
From left, Stella Hardnock, Lisa Stevens, Celeste Hardnock and Brooke Asmussen show their pink shoes

From left, Stella Hardnock, Lisa Stevens, Celeste Hardnock and Brooke Asmussen show their pink shoes for the "Barbie" premiere on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia.
Ainsley McCray stands in the theatre lobby

Ainsley McCray stands in the theatre lobby on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. McCray saw the "Barbie" movie with her boyfriend.
Hail Simmons leaves the theater after watching Barbie

Hail Simmons leaves the theater after watching "Barbie" on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Simmons’ partner, Ireland Coonce, left, also came to the showing.
Juan Rivera takes tickets before the showings

Juan Rivera takes tickets before the showings on Thursday at GQT Forum 8 in Columbia. Many fans who came for the double feature said they saw "Oppenheimer" first and then lightened the mood with "Barbie."

An error occurred