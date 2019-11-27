A free screening of "How to Survive a Plague" is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the Ragtag Cinema in observance of World AIDS Day.
The screening is offered through a partnership that includes the cinema, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Department and the Center Project.
The 2012 movie tells the story of activist movements from the late 1980s that used scientific research to develop drugs to fight HIV and make it a manageable disease.
The screening will include a panel discussion with Dima Dandachi, a physician at the MU Department of Infectious Diseases; Marc Johnson, an HIV researcher at the Bond Life Sciences Center; and Tracey Bathe, a health educator with the city and county.
The venue will also have a piece of the AIDS quilt on display. The quilt is a fabric piece of art that is a part of the NAMES Project, a collective movement fighting AIDS and honoring its victims around the world.
World AIDS Day is actually Sunday, the day before the screening. The theme this year is "Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Community by Community."
Tickets are available for pickup at the Ragtag's box office, 10 Hitt St. starting at noon Monday. The limit is four per person.
More information about HIV/AIDS and testing can be found at showmecondoms.org and cdc.gov/hiv.