Families can spread out their blankets and watch free movies again with the return of the Movies in the Park series, hosted by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
Family-friendly movies will be shown each month until September at Cosmo Park, according to a Parks and Recreation news release. The first movie of the series at 8:45 p.m. Friday will be "Trolls World Tour."
The free movies will play near the Nickell Shelter on an inflatable screen.
The other movies playing over the summer are:
- "Spies in Disguise" at 8:45 p.m. July 9.
- "Onward" at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
- "Night at the Museum" at 8 p.m. Aug. 27.
- "Raya and the Last Dragon" at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 10.
Columbians can enjoy snow cones and other concessions from VooDoo Sno during the movies.
The movies are sponsored by Healthy Blue, Joe Machens Volkswagen, Boone Cooperative Trust, KPLA and the Columbia Missourian.