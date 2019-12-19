On Tuesday night, Katelynne Cox, Miss District of Columbia and an MU graduate, competed as a finalist for the 2020 Miss America Women in Business scholarship. She ended the evening by earning a $2,000 Miracle Maker scholarship for raising the third highest amount of money among all 51 state representatives for the Children’s Miracle Network, the national social impact initiative of the Miss America Organization.
Katelynne Cox is a first-generation college student who enrolled at MU when she was 15 and graduated early with her bachelor's of arts and two graduate certificates. She was also raped during her time as an MU student.
Thus, it makes sense that she has focused her participation in the Miss America Organization on supporting and advocating for sexual assault survivors. During preliminary competitions, she spoke about her own experience, and even her talent, a powerful vocal performance of the Lesley Gore hit “You Don’t Own Me,” appeared connected to her advocacy work.
For the social impact initiative portion of the competition, Cox discussed assault survivor advocacy.
In 2016, Cox founded the nonprofit organization, Silence is Not Compliance (SINC), focused on helping survivors of sexual assault. She has promoted the group’s mission to students, universities, businesses and legislators. According to SINC’s website, the organization lobbies and supports sexual assault survivors and educates middle and high school students about attack prevention and response.
The speed of the university’s response to her situation is one thing she is grateful for about her own experience with sexual assault.
“(MU representatives) were immediately there to hear my side of the story,” she said, noting that MU officials removed the student from the MU campus even before Columbia police arrested her attacker.
“I was very grateful that the university acted so quickly and was so responsive to both my testimony and in protecting me, though they did not remove the student until I decided to press charges,” she said, “and that is part of what SINC is trying to champion.”
She said that SINC encourages universities to take quick and supportive action to protect survivors, even when they are not yet comfortable pressing legal charges.
As she continues her work, Cox is currently earning her master of business administration at Oregon State University, in part because one of her MU professors told her, “If you want your nonprofit to succeed, you have to run it like a business.”
Cox’s work in nonprofit management also informs her thoughts on the status of the Miss America Organization, a nearly 100-year-old entity that has been in a period of transition for the past two years. The organization has experienced several changes in leadership and the core elements of the competition as it seeks its role in the 21st century.
“In its entirety, the Miss America Organization is going through a huge rebranding,” Cox said.
“The biggest thing for them moving forward this year is selecting a woman to help with that branding, to bring in new sponsors and endorsement and to assure the current and future community that it is going to be successful and that they can put their trust in that representative. Ultimately, she’s somebody that’s helping operate the business and the nonprofit and also forward-facing. There’s a lot to do for the next Miss America.”
In terms of her potential to win the job and title of Miss America, she feels she has taken a different approach than some with her overall focus on her cause. “I feel that my social impact statement really speaks for itself, and if that’s what they’re looking for and that’s what they want to champion with me, then I’ll be the right partner.”
The 2020 Miss America competition finals will air live 7 p.m. CT Thursday on NBC.
Pete Zambito and Rebecca Meisenbach are on the faculty at MU and are working as freelance reporters this week for the Columbia Missourian.