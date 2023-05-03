MU alumna Sheryl Crow to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The artist's work is recognized by staff and students alike and continues to be a part of MU's history. In 2011, Crow received an honorary degree from the university to highlight and honor her achievements in music.
Crow will join 1986 inductee and fellow Missouri native Chuck Berry in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The 38th annual ceremony will honor 12 other artists, six of which join Crow in the performer category. They include Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
According to the release announcing the inductees, an individual artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before being inducted in order to be eligible.
Crow will be inducted after being nominated for the first time in February. The ceremony will be held on Nov. 3 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.