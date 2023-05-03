 Skip to main content
MU alumna Sheryl Crow to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

MU alumna and Missouri native Sheryl Crow will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, according to a Wednesday news release.

Crow was born in Kennett, a city in southeast Missouri, and graduated from MU in 1984 with a music education degree. Traces of her success have seeped into Columbia life and culture since then.

Sheryl Crow headlines Roots N Blues in 2021

Sheryl Crow headlines the Roots N Blues Festival in 2021 at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. She played a medley of instruments including the piano, harmonica and guitar.

